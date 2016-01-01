Other partner organisations are planned to join soon.

The non-profit organisation ETICTAGS does not collect any money from governments, sponsors or companies. It relies on goodwill of the team and services from partner organisations.
achACT - Actions Consommateurs Travailleurs agit pour améliorer les conditions de travail et renforcer les droits de l'Homme dans les filières internationales de confection des vêtements. Elle coordonne une plate-forme de 23 organisations en Belgique francophone au sein du réseau mondial de la Clean Clothes Campaign.
Amnesty International est un mouvement mondial de personnes qui luttent pour les droits humains. Elle intervient au nom des victimes de violations de ces droits, en se basant sur une recherche impartiale et sur le droit international. L’organisation est indépendante de tout gouvernement, idéologie politique, intérêt économique ou religion.
écoconso teases consumers to adopt consuming behaviors inline with respect of the planet and health of the citizens.
This charter has NOT been written with legal slang. It's our commitment. It's a simple and readable explanation of the basic principles we apply when we collect data. The objective of this document is to be understood beyond the legal aspects.
1.- ETICTAGS doesn't make use of neither persistent ID, nor email, nor mobile number, nor address, nor bank accounts or credit cards, ...
It's thus not possible to rebuild the user trajectories on a website.
2.- ETICTAGS does not rebuild user trajectories but take some aggregated measurements of collective browsing behaviors.
IDAT ETICTAGS are renewed on a monthly basis in order to improve privacy protection.
3.- ETICTAGS collects data about visited websites (and not on users)
Partner organisations can measure user interest for their tags.
4.- ETICTAGS does not share any personal data
We only can improve what we measure.
5.- ETICTAGS is legal
Recover control of your browsing behaviour !
6.- More info