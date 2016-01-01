Other partner organisations are planned to join soon.

1.- ETICTAGS doesn't make use of neither persistent ID, nor email, nor mobile number, nor address, nor bank accounts or credit cards, ...

Each time you visit a "non-tagged" website, the citizen extension ETIC TAGS extracts the domain name and send it to the server ETIC TAGS . The extension only sends domain name (e.g. : www.example.com) and not the full URL (e.g. www.example.com/page1.html).

Domain names are collected in order to guide partners, giving them access to list of most popular websites among the ETIC TAGS user community.

It's thus not possible to rebuild the user trajectories on a website.